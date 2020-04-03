Loading articles...

Yard waste pickup to temporarily resume in Toronto

Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 7:41 am EDT

FILE - Park workers use a tractor with a industrial leaf blower to pile up fall leaves at High Park in Toronto on October 28, 2013. (FILE/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

If you’ve been using your social distancing time by raking up the lawn but haven’t been sure what to do with all the mess, there’s good news.

The City of Toronto has had a temporary change of heart when it comes to yard waste.

Starting Monday, and for the next two weeks, yard waste pick-up will resume — that will include the Easter long weekend.

The city is asking residents to put out their yard waste before 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled garbage/yard waste collection day.

However, the city is saying that due to possible high demand, some customers may not have their yard waste picked up on the correct day. They’re asking people to just leave the yard waste out and to not call 3-1-1 to report a missed collection.

The start of the seasonal yard waste pick-up was suspended last month as the city shifted staff to essential services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the two weeks the city says it will assess the feasibility of continuing the service.

