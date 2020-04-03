Loading articles...

Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint

Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has fired the intelligence watchdog who handled the complaint that triggered his impeachment.

Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

