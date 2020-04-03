Loading articles...

Travel advisory lifted on I-29 from Fargo to Canadian border

Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol have lifted an advisory which recommended against travelling on Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border because snow and strong winds.

The slick conditions caused a state health department emergency response truck loaded with medical supplies to slide off a highway and crash northwest of Fargo in Steele County.

KFGO reports officials say the truck loaded with masks, medical gloves and gowns was heavily damaged, but the driver wasn’t hurt.

Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the truck was headed to hospitals in Northwood and Mayville when it left the road. Firefighters hauled the medical supplies to Finley. Beckman says he believes that all of the supplies are still useable.

The Associated Press

