The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

 

6:30 a.m.

A regional government near Toronto has apologized after revealing it accidentally mailed letters to 16 people saying their COVID-19 tests were negative when they were actually positive.

The Region of Peel’s top medical official says the letters were mailed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dr. Lawrence Loh says his team is working to notify the people involved and that changes have been made to their process to ensure the mistake doesn’t happen again.

 

The Canadian Press

