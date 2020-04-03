Scheer calls for more oversight of government's COVID-19 response

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for the Liberals to be more transparent about their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

He wants the government to release all of the data on the spread of the novel coronavirus and its implications, as well as facts and figures on supplies, hospital beds and other response measures.

He says the Trudeau government claims to be guided by the evidence, so it is time to release that evidence.

Scheer is also calling for the daily briefings from the prime minister and government ministers to start looking more like statements in the House of Commons.

He says the Opposition ought to be able to directly question the government, and wants video sessions that would give that opportunity.

Scheer says his party wants to be part of a Team Canada approach to pandemic response, but that doesn’t mean not asking tough questions and demanding accountability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press