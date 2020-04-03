Loading articles...

Ontario to halt all non-critical industrial construction to fight coronavirus spread

Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 2:36 pm EDT

Construction cranes fill the sky in Toronto. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Getty Images)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said effective Saturday, April 4 at 11:59 p.m., all industrial construction, except critical projects, will be halted across the province to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Only necessary infrastructure projects like hospitals and transportation will continue and no new residential construction will start.

“Those few sites that will remain open will be placed under the highest level of scrutiny possible,” Ford said on Friday, shortly after the province revealed that between 3,000 and 15,000 people could die of coronavirus in Ontario under the current measures.

More to come

 

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:50 PM
UPDATE: EB 401 east of James Snow Pkwy - two right lanes closed, it's jammed from Hwy 25. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Friday morning. Another mild day today but increasing cloud. Get your full #Toronto GTA forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more