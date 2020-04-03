Ontario to halt all non-critical industrial construction to fight coronavirus spread

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said effective Saturday, April 4 at 11:59 p.m., all industrial construction, except critical projects, will be halted across the province to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Only necessary infrastructure projects like hospitals and transportation will continue and no new residential construction will start.

“Those few sites that will remain open will be placed under the highest level of scrutiny possible,” Ford said on Friday, shortly after the province revealed that between 3,000 and 15,000 people could die of coronavirus in Ontario under the current measures.

NEW: updated list of essential Ontario businesses- beer stores & @LCBO are still on list, but construction is more limited – https://t.co/EppgxE81lN #COVID19 @CityNews #onpoli — Cristina Howorun (@CityCristinaH) April 3, 2020

