Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Patients paying higher dispensing fees as pharmacists limit prescription amounts
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 3, 2020 5:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT
A shelf of drugs at a pharmacy in Quebec City on March 8, 2012. A new policy among pharmacists to restrict patients to a 30-day supply of their medications means some patients are having to pay dispensing fees two or three times over. The policy was put in place to prevent drug shortages while manufacturers struggle to produce enough product during COVID-19. But that means patients who would normally receive 90 days' worth of medication are now paying the dispensing fee three times instead of one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
OTTAWA — A new policy that has pharmacists restricting patients to a 30-day supply of their medications means some people are having to pay dispensing fees two or three times over.
The policy was put in place to prevent drug shortages while manufacturers struggle to produce enough product during COVID-19.
But that means patients who would normally receive 90 days’ worth of prescription medications are now paying the dispensing fee three times instead of one.
Some provinces, like Alberta, have adjusted their co-pay structure for seniors and those without private insurance to offset those costs, but not all.
The Canadian Pharmacists Association, which recommended the restrictions, says it has been working with governments and insurers to address the added burden on patients.
They association says this is the cost of safeguarding Canada’s drug supply, and it should be borne by the federal and provincial governments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.