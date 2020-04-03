Loading articles...

Ontario set to release data on how many could die of COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 9:41 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Public health officials in Ontario are set to release data Friday showing how many people could die of COVID-19 under various scenarios.

Premier Doug Ford says the projections might be hard to hear and should serve as a wake-up call for some people.

But he says the public has the right to the same information as he has when making health-related decisions.

Medical experts will provide a briefing that includes the new projections.

The province issued a new emergency order on Friday morning to give public health units more flexibility through hiring retired nurses, medical students and volunteers.

The order comes after Ontario’s top medical official recommended more aggressive contact tracing to track community spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Premier Christine Elliott also announced people can now access their COVID-19 test results through an online portal.

Provincewide, there were nearly 2,800 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 53 deaths and 831 resolved.

Related Stories

Ontario to release coronavirus modelling, Ford says numbers will be hard to hearTrudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for nowHow doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
NB DVP north of Eglinton there's a stalled vehicle in the right lane #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Friday morning. Another mild day today but increasing cloud. Get your full #Toronto GTA forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more