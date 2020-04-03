Ontario projects 3000 to 15,000 coronavirus deaths under current measures

Ontario Public Health predicts the province could see between 3,000 to 15,000 coronavirus deaths in the province over the course of the pandemic under the current intervention measures.

Without any measures, they predicted 100,000 deaths by the end of the pandemic.

Officials expect 1,600 deaths and 80,000 cases by April 30 under the current scenario.

The presentation below contains modelling and projection data surrounding COVID-19 and Ontario. The information was developed by experts at Ontario Health, Public Health Ontario and researchers at Ontario universities, led by Ontario’s COVID-19 Command Table.

More to come