Military deploying to northern Quebec for COVID-19 help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Forces are being sent to northern Quebec to help communities there prepare to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks.

He says the federal government is answering a call from the Quebec government.

In his daily appearance outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau also says the federal government is sending $100 million to organizations that feed people who can’t afford to feed themselves, such as food banks and the Salvation Army.

And he says the federal government has an agreement with Amazon to use its distribution network to send medical supplies to meet provincial needs

