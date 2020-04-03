Loading articles...

Energy sector helps S&P/TSX composite gain as oil price climbs higher

Last Updated Apr 3, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

Toronto's financial district is pictured on December 30, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher at the start of trading, while the energy sector moved up as the price of oil also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.07 points at 13,156.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.10 points at 21,419.54. The S&P 500 index was up 9.44 points at 2,536.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.19 points at 7,512.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.78 cents US compared with an average of 70.53 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.97 at US$27.29 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$1.55 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,637.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.55 cents at US$2.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

