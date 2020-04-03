Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canada Post worker in Mississauga tests positive for coronavirus
by News staff
Posted Apr 3, 2020 11:28 am EDT
The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday June 1, 2017. Canada Post says it is resetting passwords for all online customer accounts after a report that some personal information may have been compromised. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Canada Post worker in Mississauga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to Canada Post, the employee works on the east side of their Dixie Road facility. They have not been at work since March 28 and Canada Post learned of the test results Thursday afternoon.
Canada Post says they have closed the potentially-impacted area of the facility for a deep clean and sanitization and any employee that had come in contact with the employee who tested positive has been sent home to await any further direction.
As of Friday morning, Peel region currently has 412 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.