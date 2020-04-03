Loading articles...

Canada Post worker in Mississauga tests positive for coronavirus

The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday June 1, 2017. Canada Post says it is resetting passwords for all online customer accounts after a report that some personal information may have been compromised. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Canada Post worker in Mississauga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Canada Post, the employee works on the east side of their Dixie Road facility. They have not been at work since March 28 and Canada Post learned of the test results Thursday afternoon.

Canada Post says they have closed the potentially-impacted area of the facility for a deep clean and sanitization and any employee that had come in contact with the employee who tested positive has been sent home to await any further direction.

As of Friday morning, Peel region currently has 412 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

