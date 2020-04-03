Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
4 more deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home after COVID-19 outbreak
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 3, 2020 1:07 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP
A nursing home in central Ontario is reporting four more deaths of residents in a COVID-19 outbreak there, bringing the total to 20.
The local health unit believes the cluster of cases at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon is the largest in the province.
The province has seen outbreaks in at least 26 long-term care homes and eight in retirement homes.
Ontario is reporting 462 more COVID-19 new cases today and 14 more deaths.
