4 more deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home after COVID-19 outbreak

A nursing home in central Ontario is reporting four more deaths of residents in a COVID-19 outbreak there, bringing the total to 20.

The local health unit believes the cluster of cases at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon is the largest in the province.

The province has seen outbreaks in at least 26 long-term care homes and eight in retirement homes.

Ontario is reporting 462 more COVID-19 new cases today and 14 more deaths.