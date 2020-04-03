Loading articles...

4 more deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home after COVID-19 outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

A nursing home in central Ontario is reporting four more deaths of residents in a COVID-19 outbreak there, bringing the total to 20.

The local health unit believes the cluster of cases at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon is the largest in the province.

The province has seen outbreaks in at least 26 long-term care homes and eight in retirement homes.

Ontario is reporting 462 more COVID-19 new cases today and 14 more deaths.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the Allen express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Friday morning. Another mild day today but increasing cloud. Get your full #Toronto GTA forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more