Words to remember: Canadian newsmakers have their say on COVID-19

A look at some of the top quotes from across Canada on Thursday in relation to COVID-19:

“It’s kind of a done deal we’re getting off this pleasure cruise.” — Ottawa’s Catherine McLeod, aboard a cruise ship stricken with COVID-19 after hearing news passengers were close to being let off in Florida.

“Lives are potentially at stake, and we will turn up the heat in the hopes that the few who still don’t get it, or pretend not to get it, will get with the program.” — Toronto Mayor John Tory as he announced a new bylaw imposing a two-metre spacing rule for people in parks and squares for next 30 days, with fines of up to $5,000.

“Being a physician is not a job, it’s a lifestyle. And words cannot express the loss I feel of losing my identity.” — Tetiana Psaras of Grand Manan, N.B., who has a medical degree from a Ukrainian university but can’t practise medicine in Canada.

“It’s true that they play hardball in certain countries, but we’re in the game too. … That means sometimes you have to arrive with cash, you have to have police, you have to follow the whole transportation.” — Quebec Premier Francois Legault on the competition for medical supplies.

“Let me warn you, if you use Tinder or Grindr and you swipe right, you might get more than you bargained for. Please, be careful when you use these applications.” —Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie on using dating apps during the pandemic.

“I know a lot of people are still wondering when this will get better or how much worse it might become. You want to see the numbers and predictions. You want to plan. You want to prepare for the worst, you want to know what to be hopeful about. I know, and we will have more information … soon.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It felt good to say this is my family. We dance. We sing. We do performances.” Toronto professional party dancer Christian Ocampo, who shot his own “Lady Corona” video with his family, including his 83-year-old grandmother, during the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.

