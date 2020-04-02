Walgreens, Shopify fall; Occidental, Nevro rise

Loading articles...

Last Updated Apr 2, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.71 to $40.32.

The pharmacy chain warned investors that it can’t accurately assess the virus pandemic’s impact on its finances.

CarMax Inc., down $2.16 to $50.20.

The used car dealership warned investors about a significant drop in sales as the virus pandemic shuts its operations.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.03 to $12.77.

Rising oil prices lifted energy companies, which are suffering from falling demand amid the virus pandemic.

Chico’s FAS Inc., down 13 cents to $1.01.

The clothing and apparel retailer is closing all its stores for two weeks and withdrawing its financial forecasts.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $1.97 to $139.36.

The ski resort operator is suspending its dividend for the next two quarters.

Nevro Corp., up $5.82 to $95.27.

The medical device company pulled its financial forecasts for the year as hospitals postpone elective procedures during the pandemic.

Shopify Inc., down $38.37 to $346.30.

The e-commerce company suspended its financial forecasts for the year because of uncertainty over the virus pandemic’s impact.

PVH Corp., down 76 cents to $31.87.

The owner of Tommy Hilfiger and other brands aid the COVID-19 pandemic is having a “significant” impact on its results, financial condition and cash flows.

The Associated Press

