Trudeau calls first ministers meeting on coronavirus, promises better data soon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will soon be able to give Canadians a better sense of the impact COVID-19 is going to have on this country but he isn’t able to do it yet.

As countries like New Zealand and the United States project the numbers of people in their countries who might die from COVID-19, Canada has thus far refused to release any of the modelling done with the data here.

Trudeau says he knows Canadians want to be able to plan and see what is working and what is not and promises that information will be ready soon.

Canada currently has over 10,000 coronavirus cases and 111 deaths. Almost half of those deaths have occurred in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other high risk settings.

Trudeau says he is chairing a first-ministers meeting with premiers tonight, to co-ordinate the national response to COVID-19.

That includes sharing data across jurisdictions that will give Canadians a better sense of the toll the virus is expected to take and how long the lockdown measures may last.

Trudeau says there are a range of scenarios but just sharing them without a better analysis of the data now becoming available to public health experts will not do much good.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health made similar statements on Wednesday, saying they hope to release some probable numbers in the next week or so.

Trudeau also announced more than 11 million face masks have arrived in Canada in recent days, including a shipment of one million masks that arrived at a Hamilton warehouse overnight.

He said workers are trying to quickly assess that they meet the needed standards, and that 10 million masks are already being distributed to provinces and territories.

He also said the government has ordered hundreds of thousands of face shields from Bauer, the company that normally makes hockey equipment.