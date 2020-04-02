TIFF looking at innovative ways to deliver screenings for September festival

TORONTO — Organizers behind the Toronto International Film Festival say they’re still planning to go ahead with the annual movie marathon from Sept. 10-21.

But given the current uncertainty over public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re also exploring new ways to screen films.

TIFF says that means some public and press screenings would be shown digitally.

The statement also says the closure of the Toronto cinemas and offices at TIFF Bell Lightbox has been extended to July 1 to “help mitigate the spread of the disease.”

TIFF says it will be in touch with those who hold tickets for impacted events.

The statement also encourages audiences to check in with friends and family, and share their favourite films with them to watch at home.

TIFF and the streaming service Crave recently launched a Stay-At-Home Cinema series, in which audiences can come together virtually by watching a Q&A with a star on TIFF’s Instagram, and then playing a designated film on Crave while chatting about it on Twitter.

“Community, art and film have the ability to give us hope and to highlight the similarities of our global experience as human beings,” says the statement issued Thursday.

“Thank you for your tireless work, strength, and love. Our doors will open again, and we look forward to welcoming you back. Until then, stay safe, and take care.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press