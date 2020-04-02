Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Task force to lead B.C. through pitfalls, recovery, of COVID-19 pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 2, 2020 2:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 2, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT
VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan is creating an economic recovery task force to guide British Columbia through the COVID-19 crisis.
The premier’s office says 18 leaders from the government, business, labour, First Nations and the not-for-profit sector will guide B.C.’s economic response.
Members, including Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James, will hold a weekly conference call with officials from the Business Council of B.C., boards of trade, federation of labour, Indigenous groups and others.
In a statement, the premier’s office says they want to ensure benefits from provincial programs complement federal programs and reach those who need help.
Members will also consider long-term economic recovery after the pandemic and will advise the government about the economic effects.