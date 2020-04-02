Loading articles...

Task force to lead B.C. through pitfalls, recovery, of COVID-19 pandemic

Last Updated Apr 2, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan is creating an economic recovery task force to guide British Columbia through the COVID-19 crisis.

The premier’s office says 18 leaders from the government, business, labour, First Nations and the not-for-profit sector will guide B.C.’s economic response.

Members, including Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James, will hold a weekly conference call with officials from the Business Council of B.C., boards of trade, federation of labour, Indigenous groups and others.

In a statement, the premier’s office says they want to ensure benefits from provincial programs complement federal programs and reach those who need help.

Members will also consider long-term economic recovery after the pandemic and will advise the government about the economic effects.

The Canadian Press

