1 injured in Lawrence Heights area shooting

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Flemington Road and Ranee Avenue, just south of Yorkdale Mall, around midnight after reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of gunfire – shell casings, residential widows smashed, possibly by bullets.

However, no victim was found.

Witnesses told police they saw people fleeing the area on foot and a black SUV fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

A short time later a male walked into a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

Police later determined the victim had been shot during the incident at Flemington and Ranee.

No further details have been released.