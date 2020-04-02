Loading articles...

1 injured in Lawrence Heights area shooting

Last Updated Apr 2, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

Police tape off an area near Flemindton Road and Ranee Avenue after shots were fired on April 2, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Flemington Road and Ranee Avenue, just south of Yorkdale Mall, around midnight after reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of gunfire – shell casings, residential widows smashed, possibly by bullets.

However, no victim was found.

Witnesses told police they saw people fleeing the area on foot and a black SUV fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

A short time later a male walked into a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

Police later determined the victim had been shot during the incident at Flemington and Ranee.

No further details have been released.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
A quiet start to the morning commute. Drive Safe!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Thursday morning. Another very pleasant day to #StayHomeStaySafe Get our on your balcony, your deck, do some…
Latest Weather
Read more