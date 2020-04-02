Loading articles...

Proposed UN resolution calls COVID-19 a threat to peace

Last Updated Apr 2, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

TANZANIA, Tanzania — Tunisia has proposed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would call the coronavirus pandemic “a threat to humanity and to international peace and security” and call for an immediate global humanitarian cease-fire to respond to “the unprecedented threat posed by COVID-19.”

The U.N.’s most powerful body has not addressed the pandemic sweeping the globe, but Dominican Republic Ambassador Jose Singer, the current council president, said Wednesday he expects members to meet on COVID-10 “for sure next week, or before.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to brief the council at the request of Germany’s U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, diplomats said.

Singer said negotiations on the resolution were taking place among the 15 council members.

The draft resolution, which diplomats say has support from the 10 non-permanent council members, stresses the importance of “urgent international action to curb the impact of COVID-19.” It underscores “that combating this pandemic requires greater international co-operation and solidarity, and a co-ordinated, comprehensive and global international response under the leadership of the United Nations.”

In calling for a global ceasefire, the proposed resolution “demands that all efforts emphasize on fighting the pandemic and saving lives.”

It would also express the council’s “commitment to take special measures to provide protection for the most vulnerable in conflict zones, especially refugees, displaced populations, women, children and persons with disabilities.”

The Security Council has twice previously addressed public health emergencies, first the HIV/AIDS pandemic and second the swiftly spreading Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 which it called a threat to international peace and security.

The U.N. General Assembly is expected to decide by Thursday evening whether to adopt either, both, or neither of two rival resolutions on COVID-19.

One resolution, which has more than 135 co-sponsors, supports the World Health Organization and calls for “intensified international co-operation” to defeat the pandemic. The other, sponsored by Russia with support from four countries, also recognizes WHO’s leading role, but it says unilateral sanctions must not be applied without U.N. Security Council approval.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: HAZARD: (UPDATE) N/B DVP & Prince Edward Viaduct - officers o/s - checked N/B & S/B DVP in the immediate area - no one w…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:20 PM
Another mainly sunny day forecast in #Toronto on Thursday. The wind will be a bit gusty out of the NW...good day t…
Latest Weather
Read more