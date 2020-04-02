Loading articles...

Pickering man charged in double homicide escapes jail in northern Ontario: police

Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering has escaped custody after being arrested in connection with a double homicide. HANDOUT/Thunder Bay Police Service

Police in northern Ontario say a man from Pickering accused of double murder has escaped from a local jail.

Thunder Bay Police say Kareem Zedan, 22, escaped from the Thunder Bay District Jail on Wednesday evening.

Police say they learned of his escape this morning and are doing everything they can to find and arrest him.

Zedan was arrested in the city on March 24 and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and 62-year-old Dorothy Lynn VanEvery.

They were found dead in their home in Brantford on the morning of July 18, 2019.

Zedan had been scheduled to appear in court today.

