Peel Region records 2nd coronavirus-related death

Peel Public Health says a Brampton man in his 60s has become the region’s second death related to COVID-19.

Health officials say the man passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital on Thursday due to complications from the virus, which he contracted through a close household contact.

His death marks the 38th person to die in Ontario from the outbreak.

“This tragic passing in our community reminds all of us that we must take decisive action to stay home as much as possible,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Interim Medical Officer of Health at Peel Public Health. “By doing so, we will reduce the risk of transmission to those in our community that are vulnerable and slow the spread of COVID-19 to save lives.”

The man’s death comes just two days after Peel reported its first death connected to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a Brampton man in his 70s died while being treated at William Osler Health System. Officials say that individual had underlying health conditions.

As of April 2nd, there were 362 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peel Region with 200 in Mississauga, 137 in Brampton and 18 in Caledon. Seven other cases remain under investigation.