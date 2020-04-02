Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Peel Region apologizes for sending negative COVID-19 test results to positive patients
by News Staff
Posted Apr 2, 2020 11:32 pm EDT
A member of staff holds a smear test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a molecular biological test in the central laboratory of the LADR laboratory network of Dr. Kramer and colleagues in northern Germany on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Public health officials in Peel Region have apologized after 16 people were told their COVID-19 test results were negative when in fact they had tested positive.
Lawrence C. Loh, the Interim Medical Officer of Health, said the letters were mailed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Loh said several positive test slips were accidentally mixed in with a batch of negative results they had received back from labs.
Loh said the error was not caught until after the letters were mailed out.
“I know the relief those residents felt for a few moments has sadly been transformed into feelings of fear and uncertainty,” Loh said in a statement released Thursday night. “Our team is working quickly to notify these residents and make sure they have what they need to manage this difficult situation.”
Loh says the unit has made changes to their process to ensure this situation does not occur in the future.