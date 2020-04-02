401 new coronavirus cases, 16 new deaths confirmed in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 401 more COVID-19 cases today, including 16 more deaths.

A Bobcaygeon nursing home is also reporting two more deaths of residents in a COVID-19 outbreak there, bringing the total to 16. Not all the deaths reported at the nursing home are being considered in the provincial death total as they have not been lab-confirmed at this time.

This is expected to change in the coming days after Associate Medical Officer of Health Barbara Yaffe says they would be changing their outbreak policy at long-term care homes and will be testing everyone.

The local health unit believes the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home is the largest in the province, with at least 24 staff members also infected.

In the province, there are now 2,793 cases of COVID-19, including 53 deaths and 831 resolved.

Of those cases, 405 people have been hospitalized, 167 are in the ICU and another 112 are on ventilators.

The backlog of tests has also decreased with just over 2,000 swabs waiting for be tested. The province says all the information provided in it’s daily updates is gathered as of 4 p.m. on the previous day.