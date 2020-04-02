Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (13,097.76, up 221.36 points.)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 63 cents, or 23.16 per cent, to $3.35 on 28.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.35, or 7.31 per cent, to $19.83 on 25.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.76, or 7.93 per cent, to $23.95 on 21.9 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 20.95 per cent to $1.27 on 17.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up seven cents, or 22.22 per cent, to 38.5 cents on 16.1 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Up 53 cents, or 33.76 per cent to $2.10 on 14.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cenovus Energy Inc. — Budget cuts in the western Canadian oil and gas sector are hitting home for front-line workers who are facing smaller paycheques as well as an ever-increasing risk of being laid off. On Thursday, oilsands producer Cenovus Energy Inc. responded to low global oil prices with its second capital spending cut in less than a month, along with the suspension of its quarterly dividend and a five per cent reduction in production guidance for 2020.

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Up $2.26 to $108.71. Canadian National Railway Co. hit an all-time record for March grain movement. Chief operating officer Rob Reilly says the 2.62 million tonnes of grain is a 6.1 per cent increase from 2017, the previous record for March. The numbers come as the country’s largest railroad operator works to clear a backlog built up after a month of blockades erected across the country in February in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM). Up $2.95 or five per cent to $62.11. Canadian mining companies with assets in Mexico moved to suspend operations in the country as the Mexican government ordered non-essential businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. says its Pinos Altos, Creston Mascota and La India operations were ramping down and would be placed on care and maintenance until April 30. Equinox Gold says it will temporarily suspend mining at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico.

