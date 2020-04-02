Lakeridge Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Oshawa hospital

Lakeridge Health has decalred an outbreak of COVID-19 in an inpatient unit at Oshawa Hospital.

The hospital says one patient contracted coronavirus and a health care worker who was treating the patient has also tested positive for the virus.

Lakeridge Health said in consultation with Durham Region Health Department, the decision was made Wednesday to declare an outbreak at the facility.

“Consistent with established protocols for managing outbreaks in institutions, the unit is temporarily closed to admissions,” Lakeridge Health said in a statement.

“The individuals who have tested positive have been appropriately isolated, are receiving care and being monitored by the DRHD.”

The statement goes on to reassure patients and residents of Durham Region that the hospital has taken progressively stronger measures to ensure the safety of patients and individuals since January as the pandemic has evolved.

“Along with health care organizations across the province, we will continue to take all steps necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19 and protect our people and patients while in our hospitals.”

There are currently 173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Durham Region including five more on Thursday. Thirty-one of those cases have required hospitalization. Nine deaths have been recorded in the region, four of those deaths have been at long-term care and retirement residences.