Ajax family 'gets creative' to celebrate daughter's 10th birthday

A family that just moved to Ajax seven weeks ago found a special way to celebrate a milestone birthday while maintaining social distancing efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Chloe Overy turned 10 on April 1st. Her mother, Stephanie, told CityNews in an email that her daughter has ADHD and was “scared and nervous” about the recent move — feelings that have been exacerbated by the pandemic and subsequent school closures.

But they weren’t about to let her big day go by without a celebration — a safe celebration.

“With COVID-19 and social distancing in place, we as parents had to get creative,” Stephanie explained.

A procession of cars filled with family and friends drove by the Overy home, while Chloe stood on the driveway with some birthday balloons. They honked, cheered, and gave Chloe and her family a big boost.

“She was in such shock and couldn’t believe it,” her mom said.

“Our family and friends are amazing (and) our daughter deserves everything and more for her first double-digit birthday. A milestone.”