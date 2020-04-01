Loading articles...

Wage subsidy for businesses expected to cost $71B: Morneau

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says wage subsidies for large and small businesses will cost about $71 billion.

The program is expected to offset the cost of emergency benefits for workers, and reduce spending on those benefits to $24 billion.

The wage subsidy will be available to large and small businesses who have lost significant revenue due to COVID-19.

Morneau has encouraged businesses to rehire employees they may have laid off in the wake of COVID-19, and says the wage subsidy will be available in six weeks.

