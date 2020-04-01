Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau: U.S. standing down plan to send soldiers to backstop northern border
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2020 11:59 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the United States appears to have backed off on its plan to send soldiers to the Canada-U.S. border.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had been floating the idea to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials keep migrants from crossing the border between official entry points.
The prospect of U.S. soldiers along the world’s longest unmilitarized border prompted strong opposition from the Prime Minister’s Office and diplomatically pointed language from Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Freeland had said such a move would be damaging to Canada’s relationship with the United States.
But Trudeau’s language suggests the idea may not be completely off the table.
He says that while Canada has “heard” that the U.S. is standing down, officials will continue to engage in discussions as new circumstances develop.
