Toronto police say no tickets for driving with more than 5 people in car

Toronto police have issued a statement clarifying some misinformation circulating on social media regarding being fined for having more than five people in a car.

The issue was raised after a social media post showed a ticket someone claimed to have recieved after police in Scarborough reportedly pulled over a car and determined that the two people in the car were not related. The post showed a photo of the ticket, which was for $880. They claimed it was was for violating the rules of social distancing under the the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

“The Toronto Police Service is reminding people that travelling, or being parked in a car, with five people or less – including individuals from different home addresses – is not against the law,” read the statement released Wednesday night.

“The government directives apply to ‘organized public events and social gatherings’ of more than five people.

Police also reminded the public that any complaints about non-compliance with social distancing should be directed to 311 and not 911.

Police forces in York, Peel, Halton and Hamilton issued similar statements along with recommendations that if there are more than two peple in a car that they be limited to family members in order to control the spread of COVID-19.