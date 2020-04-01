Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto's COVID-19 measures to last up to 12 weeks: city's top doctor
by News staff
Posted Apr 1, 2020 11:00 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 11:06 am EDT
FILE - In this July 13, 2014 file photo, singer Shakira carries her son Milan after she performed during the closing ceremony prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The singer is pregnant with baby No. 2. Shakira made the announcement on her Facebook and Twitter pages on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)
Toronto’s COVID-19 measures will be in place for up to 12 weeks, amid the increased number of cases the city, the medical officer of health said on Wednesday.
Using her powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, de Villa said she is ordering those with COVID-19 or who have close contact with someone to stay home for 14 days. Also, anyone who is not ill or has not travelled, is also directed to stay home except for essentials.
De Villa said she wants these new measures to go into effect “immediately.”
So far, there are 628 cases in Toronto — an increase of more than 500 per cent.