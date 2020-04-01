Loading articles...

Toronto's COVID-19 measures to last up to 12 weeks: city's top doctor

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 11:06 am EDT

Toronto’s COVID-19 measures will be in place for up to 12 weeks, amid the increased number of cases the city, the medical officer of health said on Wednesday.

Using her powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, de Villa said she is ordering those with COVID-19 or who have close contact with someone to stay home for 14 days. Also, anyone who is not ill or has not travelled, is also directed to stay home except for essentials.

De Villa said she wants these new measures to go into effect “immediately.”

So far, there are 628 cases in Toronto — an increase of more than 500 per cent.

More to come

