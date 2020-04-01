Loading articles...

The Latest: State orders adult day care centres to close

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

The state has closed adult day care centres across Minnesota to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among thousands of seniors and disabled people they serve.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services in a letter to 220 licensed providers this week said the people who staff the centres are not considered critical care workers and need to stay at home.

The letter instructs the centres to close immediately.

The Star Tribune says the centres provide activities, meals and other services to nearly 11,000 seniors and disabled adults across the state.

DHS officials said some of the centres closed before the stay-at-home order went into effect, but that the agency issued the notice because it was learning some were still operating.

The centres must remain closed through the duration of the stay-at-home order, which ends on April 10.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and lead to death.

The Associated Press

