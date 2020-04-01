Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2020 7:10 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
6:35 a.m.
It’s April 1st and rent payments are due for millions of Canadians for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic led to an economic shutdown and many layoffs.
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have signed petitions, asking for the outright cancellation of rents and mortgage payments for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggests that’s not going to happen, but says the banks have been asked to give people a break if they need it.
Multiple provinces have placed an outright ban on evictions, while others have placed an effective ban by closing down landlord and tenant boards.
Applications for federal support payments and details about wage subsidies that are meant to help Canadians weather the storm are still to be released.
The Canadian Press
