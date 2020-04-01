Loading articles...

Sophie Brochu appointed first woman chief executive of Hydro-Quebec

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

MONTREAL — The former head of Energir will be the first woman to become chief executive of Hydro-Quebec.

Sophie Brochu takes over for Eric Martel on Monday, the same day he becomes chief executive of Bombardier Inc., replacing Alain Bellemare. The Quebec government announced the appointment Wednesday.

Brochu will work beside Jacynthe Cote, who is chairwoman of the public utility. 

Brochu joined Energir in 1997, when it was known as Gaz Metropolitan, as vice-president of business development. She held various positions before becoming president and CEO in 2007.

Under her leadership, the company purchased Green Mountain Power, Vermont’s main electricity distributor, in addition to getting into the production of wind and solar energy.

Martel was appointed CEO of the government owned utility in 2015 after 13 years at Bombardier. He put forward a plan to double Hydro-Quebec’s revenues and profits by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B).

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB DVP south of Don Mills. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 PM
Another mainly sunny day forecast in #Toronto on Thursday. The wind will be a bit gusty out of the NW...good day t…
Latest Weather
Read more