Sophie Brochu appointed first woman chief executive of Hydro-Quebec
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 1, 2020 6:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT
MONTREAL — The former head of Energir will be the first woman to become chief executive of Hydro-Quebec.
Sophie Brochu takes over for Eric Martel on Monday, the same day he becomes chief executive of Bombardier Inc., replacing Alain Bellemare. The Quebec government announced the appointment Wednesday.
Brochu will work beside Jacynthe Cote, who is chairwoman of the public utility.
Brochu joined Energir in 1997, when it was known as Gaz Metropolitan, as vice-president of business development. She held various positions before becoming president and CEO in 2007.
Under her leadership, the company purchased Green Mountain Power, Vermont’s main electricity distributor, in addition to getting into the production of wind and solar energy.
Martel was appointed CEO of the government owned utility in 2015 after 13 years at Bombardier. He put forward a plan to double Hydro-Quebec’s revenues and profits by 2030.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B).
The Canadian Press
