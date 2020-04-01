Loading articles...

Some Beer Store locations to begin accepting empties again on Monday

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 4:43 pm EDT

An image of the new upgraded Beer Store logo. Amber LeBlanc/680News.

Fear and frustration aren’t the only things mounting during the coronavirus pandemic. If you’re the beer drinking type, you’ve likely accumulated quite a collection of empties.

The Beer Store announced in mid-March that it would stop accepting empties between March 19 and March 31.

On Wednesday, it announced that it would be begin accepting empty bottles again on Monday, April 6, but only at select locations to start.

“To facilitate an orderly restoration of the recycling program, we have temporarily reduced the number of stores accepting empties,” the Beer Store said in a release. “This will allow our retail operations to ensure we have substantial quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) along with safeguarding the operational maintenance of social distancing with increased store traffic.”

“That’s why returns will begin at 71 stores initially. These locations will modify hours to 10am-4pm Monday through Saturday, and regular operating hours on Sunday.”

For more information, and the full list of locations accepting empties, check out the document below.

Beer Store by CityNewsToronto on Scribd

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the Allen express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @TourCNTower: 1/2 Starting tonight the CN Tower will be lit blue at the top of each hour in solidarity with health care and other essent…
Latest Weather
Read more