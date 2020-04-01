Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Some Beer Store locations to begin accepting empties again on Monday
by News Staff
Posted Apr 1, 2020 4:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 4:43 pm EDT
An image of the new upgraded Beer Store logo. Amber LeBlanc/680News.
Fear and frustration aren’t the only things mounting during the coronavirus pandemic. If you’re the beer drinking type, you’ve likely accumulated quite a collection of empties.
The Beer Store announced in mid-March that it would stop accepting empties between March 19 and March 31.
On Wednesday, it announced that it would be begin accepting empty bottles again on Monday, April 6, but only at select locations to start.
“To facilitate an orderly restoration of the recycling program, we have temporarily reduced the number of stores accepting empties,” the Beer Store said in a release. “This will allow our retail operations to ensure we have substantial quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) along with safeguarding the operational maintenance of social distancing with increased store traffic.”
“That’s why returns will begin at 71 stores initially. These locations will modify hours to 10am-4pm Monday through Saturday, and regular operating hours on Sunday.”
For more information, and the full list of locations accepting empties, check out the document below.