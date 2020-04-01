Some Beer Store locations to begin accepting empties again on Monday

Fear and frustration aren’t the only things mounting during the coronavirus pandemic. If you’re the beer drinking type, you’ve likely accumulated quite a collection of empties.

The Beer Store announced in mid-March that it would stop accepting empties between March 19 and March 31.

On Wednesday, it announced that it would be begin accepting empty bottles again on Monday, April 6, but only at select locations to start.

“To facilitate an orderly restoration of the recycling program, we have temporarily reduced the number of stores accepting empties,” the Beer Store said in a release. “This will allow our retail operations to ensure we have substantial quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) along with safeguarding the operational maintenance of social distancing with increased store traffic.”

“That’s why returns will begin at 71 stores initially. These locations will modify hours to 10am-4pm Monday through Saturday, and regular operating hours on Sunday.”

For more information, and the full list of locations accepting empties, check out the document below.

Beer Store by CityNewsToronto on Scribd