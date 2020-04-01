OSSTF set to resume talks with province on Thursday

The union representing Ontario high school teachers is heading back to the bargaining table with the provincial government.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says they have been asked back by the mediator “and we have accepted her invitation.”

The two sides are scheduled to resume talks on Thursday. They last met at the beginning of March.

The union has been at odds with the Ford government over a number of proposed cuts and a potential increase in the average class size.

The Progressive Conservatives announced last March they would increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28 – which would lead to thousands of fewer teachers in the system – and require students to take four e-learning courses to graduate.

The government has partly backed off on both issues, offering to instead increase average high school class sizes to 25 and require two online learning courses.

The OSSTF, which represents 60,000 secondary teachers and support staff, is the only union still without a contract.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement with the province back on March 12. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario reached a new deal eight days later. The union representing the province’s 12,000 French-language teachers reached a tentative deal Tuesday with the government.

Memos obtained by The Canadian Press show that the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association secured annual wage increases of one per cent and benefits increases of four per cent.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report