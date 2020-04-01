Loading articles...

Montreal faces a rental crisis in a pandemic

A sign to rent condos is shown in Montreal on Oct. 17, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

In today’s Big Story podcast, for decades, the image of Montreal apartments has been a lure to the rest of Canada: Huge, spacious units in beautiful old walkups, for prices that wouldn’t get you a basement in most other cities. Those days are gone.

Montreal today features rising rents, evictions and the same short-term AirBnB challenges that have decimated the rental availability in Toronto and Vancouver.

And now, in a city where a huge percentage of people have leases that expire at the end of June, a pandemic forcing the city into lockdown has the potential to upend the city’s entire rental culture.

GUEST: Tracey Lindeman, reporter, Montreal (Read Tracey’s piece in Maisonneuve right here)

|||
