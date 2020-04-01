Man facing murder charges in deaths of Saskatchewan boy and grandparents

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan man is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a seven-year-old boy and the child’s grandparents.

Court records show an appearance was scheduled today in Prince Albert for Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier, but his attendance was waived.

Carrier, who is 28, is also charged with attempted murder.

Police have said officers were called to a home on Sunday after the grandparents and two of their grandchildren were not heard from.

Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56, were found dead along with their grandson Bentlee.

The boy’s five-year-old sister, Kendrah, was in critical condition and transferred to a hospital in Edmonton, where she remains.

Nathaniel Carrier is next to appear in court April 15, although the court file shows his attendance will again be waived

Police say they will release more information at a news conference later today.

— With files from paNOW

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020

The Canadian Press