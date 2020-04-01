Loading articles...

Grand Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid pandemic

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon closed indefinitely to visitors Wednesday, joining other national parks seeking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff at the Grand Canyon had been shutting down visitors services piecemeal as the federal government initially rebuffed its request to shutter completely. On Tuesday, visitors still had access to restrooms, a grocery store and bank at Grand Canyon Village.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said he finally approved the park’s request at the recommendation of a local health official who said keeping the park open puts employees, residents and tourists at risk.

The park reported earlier this week that a resident who worked at a lodge run by a concessionaire tested positive for COVID-19 and spent time in isolation.

“It is a relief to a lot of the people in the park and community members,” Grand Canyon spokeswoman Joelle Baird said. “We’ve heard from a lot of people being angry and frustrated and uncertain of the direction the Park Service was going.”

The closure includes a state highway that runs through the park’s South Rim entrance and the East Rim on to the Navajo reservation. The road will be open to local traffic only.

Federal, county, local and tribal officials had joined Grand Canyon residents in calling on the Park Service and Interior Department to close the park.

Felicia Fonseca, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. the 412. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 PM
Another mainly sunny day forecast in #Toronto on Thursday. The wind will be a bit gusty out of the NW...good day t…
Latest Weather
Read more