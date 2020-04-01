Loading articles...

Coronavirus cases in NYC top 1,000 as city prepares for worse

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 9:11 am EDT

Patients wait inside an urgent care pharmacy while wearing personal protective equipment in the Queens borough of New York on March 25, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Summary

More than 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded across New York state.

Nearly 16 per cent of the New York Police Department's uniformed force is now out sick.

The virus is having a disproportionate effect in certain neighbourhoods, mainly in Brooklyn and Queens.

Deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in New York City as officials warned that the worst of the virus’ toll is yet to come.

The city’s Health Department reported late Tuesday that nearly 1,100 people have died of the virus in the city. More than 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded across New York state.

Data released by the city shows that the disease is having a disproportionate effect in certain neighbourhoods, mainly in Brooklyn and Queens.

The city’s ambulance system and police department are under increasing stress from the pandemic, with nearly a quarter of the city’s emergency medical service workers out sick, according to the Fire Department. In all, 2,800 members of the Fire Department are sidelined, including about 950 of the city’s 4,300 EMS workers.

Nearly 16 per cent of the New York Police Department’s uniformed force is now out sick. More than 1,000 officers have tested positive for the virus.

Authorities are racing to build temporary hospitals in locations including Central Park, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, a cruise ship terminal and a sports complex to handle an expected surge in patients.

The virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has spread rapidly across the globe. It causes mild symptoms in many of those infected, but it can cause severe symptoms or death for some, including older adults and those with underlying medical conditions such as respiratory ailments.

Related Stories

Hospital closures complicate coronavirus care in rural areasExperts say virus could kill up to 240,000 AmericansHospitals overflowing with bodies in US epicenter of virus
|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:25 AM
NB DVP approaching Don Mills - problem has already cleared, all lanes open again!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
It’s Wednesday, April 1st and it will be a lovely, mainly sunny day ⛅️🌤☀️No jokes. That’s all 😃
Latest Weather
Read more