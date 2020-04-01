Majority of Canadians support coronavirus lockdown measures: poll

90 % of Canadians are "virtually" united in the fight against the virus, the polling firm said

A new poll indicates a majority of Canadians think the country “should stay the course” when it comes to controlling the coronavirus through lockdown measures.

The DART & maru/Blue Voice Canada Poll released on Tuesday said 44 per cent of Canadians said they will support lockdown measures until a medical solution like a vaccine is found.

Forty-six per cent said they will remain supportive until things are “manageable again within the healthcare system.”

The totality of these findings indicates that 90 per cent of Canadians are “virtually” united in the fight against COVID-19, the polling firm said.

“Only one in 10 (seven per cent) said we should be loosening restrictions, while [a] mere fraction (three per cent) believe our life should be getting back to normal,” the firm said in a news release.

The poll’s findings come at an extraordinary time in history as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed or sickened thousands of people around the globe.

Numbers indicate Canadians taking health threat of COVID-19 seriously

Canadians appear to be taking the health threat of coronavirus very seriously the poll said.

“Two-thirds (65 per cent) of Canadians indicate they are mostly concerned about the health threat of the coronavirus compared to one quarter (24 per cent) who are more concerned about the financial threat to their own well-being because of the threat of the coronavirus (with 11 per cent who choose neither option),” the poll said.

The DART & maru/Blue Voice Canada Poll survey was conducted among 1,520 randomly selected Canadian adults who are members of maru/Blue’s Voice Canada Online panel on March 27-29, and is considered accurate to within plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.