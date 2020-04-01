Loading articles...

Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases of international trade data for February, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases factory orders for February, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Roadwork SB 404 at the 407 in the HOV and two left lanes, delay from Hwy 7. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
It’s Wednesday, April 1st and it will be a lovely, mainly sunny day ⛅️🌤☀️No jokes. That’s all 😃
Latest Weather
Read more