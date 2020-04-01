Loading articles...

Anchorage man accused of price gouging for respirator sales

Last Updated Apr 1, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — The state on Wednesday accused an Anchorage man of buying respirators and selling them at “unconscionable prices” online in an effort to profit off concerns with the coronavirus.

The complaint against Juan Lyle Aune alleges violations of a law barring unfair trade and commerce practices. It seeks financial penalties.

Court records did not list an attorney for Aune, and a phone listing tried by The Associated Press did not work.

The complaint alleges Aune generally bought 20-packs of respirators for between $17-$23 from local stores. Between Feb. 10 and March 16, he sold respirators on Amazon at an average price of $89.25, the complaint states and alleges he made other sales on eBay.

Buying respirators from local stores and selling them online for “unconscionable prices during a time of increased necessity and high demand for such respirators offends public policy” and is unethical, the complaint states.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB DVP south of Don Mills. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 PM
Another mainly sunny day forecast in #Toronto on Thursday. The wind will be a bit gusty out of the NW...good day t…
Latest Weather
Read more