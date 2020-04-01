6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 18 outbreaks reported at Toronto long-term care homes

The City of Toronto says there have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported at long-term care homes in Toronto, bringing the total to 10.

The city is currently dealing with 18 outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Four new deaths were reported at Seven Oaks in Scarborough for a total of eight. The ages of the residents who died ranges from their 60s to their 90s with six over 85 years old.

At least 23 people have tested positive at the home on Neilson Road, including nine staff while another 54 residents are presumed to have COVID-19.

It is the largest outbreak at a long-term care home in Toronto

The other two new deaths were reported at Extendicare Bayview, where a resident in their 90s died, and one was at Rekai Centre long-term care home at Sherbourne Place. The resident who died there was in their 60s.

Extendicare has reported four cases, two staff and two residents. The Rekai Centre also has four confirmed cases, all residents.

Eleven of the long-term care homes have reported just one positive confirmed case, seven of which the confirmed case is a staff member.

Two other outbreaks have been reported at retirement homes in Toronto, Terrace Gardens where there are four cases and Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home with one case.