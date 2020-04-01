Ontario announces $50M for companies retooling to produce equipment to fight coronavirus

Ontario has announced a new $50 milllion fund called the Ontario Together Fund to help businesses that are retooling to produce equipment and supplies to fight COVID-19.

In his daily briefing on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said since the launch of the Ontario Together website, businesses of all sizes and capacities have come forward with innovative proposals to retool their operations and produce vital supplies and urgently needed equipment.

Minister Vic Fedeli said the newly announced Ontario Together Fund will help those with successful proposals quickly pivot to manufacturing much needed supplies with a one-time payment this year.

The fund will be available to companies across the province to retool and build capacity quickly and efficiently, said Fedeli, adding that the most “viable and innovative proposals that provide the greatest benefit fastest” will be chosen.

Proposals can be submitted on the Ontario Together website.