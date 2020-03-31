Words to remember: Canadian newsmakers have their say on COVID-19

A look at some of the top quotes from across Canada on Tuesday in relation to COVID-19:

“They had nowhere to stay and didn’t really know what they were doing in the community besides just coming here.” — Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm on a Quebec couple arriving in Old Crow, Yukon on Friday to flee the pandemic, only to be told there was no room in town and they should leave.

“Through all this, we did not lose Shawn. We gained a fighting, caring, wonderful angel … and he is still working from beyond.” — Jennifer Auger, of the High Prairie, Alta., area. Her husband, 34-year-old Shawn Auger, died Monday from complications of COVID-19.

“Right now, we’re using 10 times more medical equipment as normal. So what we used in one year, we’re using in four weeks.” — Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann.

“I just wish we had a crystal ball a month ago, a month and a half ago, to see where this is going, but it’s all hands on deck and I won’t spare a penny to protect anyone, not to mention our seniors are a priority.” — Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“Calling it a chief positivity officer, not unlike a CFO or a COO, is trying to also say that’s how important it is. It’s at that level of importance right now.” — Newmarket, Ont., Mayor John Taylor on his town appointing a chief positivity officer for staffers as they help deliver essential services.

“I’m seeing so much anxiety. A lot of people don’t have hope things will get better.” — Credit counsellor Pamela George on financial worries.

“We will need more masks, ventilators and testing kits, but how many more we need depends entirely on you. If you stay home and follow public health recommendations, you can slow the spread.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020

The Canadian Press