US home prices rose at 3.1% annually in January

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

BALTIMORE — U.S. home price growth was showing signs of acceleration in January, a sign of the solid demand that existed before the coronavirus outbreak caused millions of job losses and tossed the U.S. economy into a likely recession.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3..1% in January from a year ago, up from a 2.8% annual gain in December, according to a Tuesday report. Lower mortgage rates and solid job gains had been fueling interest from would-be homebuyers, but the housing market is now in a moment of tumult as the virus-induced downturn has led to fears of missed mortgage payments.

Phoenix posted the strongest annual price growth at 6.9%, followed by Seattle and Tampa at 5.1%.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

