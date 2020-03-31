Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US consumer confidence sinks as virus begins having impact
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 31, 2020 10:25 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it's not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in March as the impact of the coronavirus began to be felt.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its confidence index dropped to a reading of 120 in March from February’s 132.6.
The steep decline reflected rising worries about the coronavirus during the survey period of March 1-18. Economists say confidence is sure to fall further as the virus’ impact takes a bigger toll on the economy.