Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

8:10 a.m.

Ontario’s education minister is expected to announce an e-learning plan for the province’s students during COVID-19 school closures.

Earlier this month, Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break, but as the end of that draws closer, the premier has said schools will not be re-opening April 6.

Lecce and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano are set to join Premier Doug Ford for an announcement today.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:57 AM
UPDATE: Jarvis closed from Wellesley to Maitland. Tents are set up for people who need to pick up Ontario Works pay…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:33 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Our ⁦@680NEWS⁩ Weather 💰Guarantee Jackpot 💰 is at 🙌$20,000 🙌Last time we gave away some money was in September so it’…
Latest Weather
Read more