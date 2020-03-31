Loading articles...

Rights, press groups condemn killing of Mexican journalist

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Human rights and press freedom groups on Tuesday condemned the murder of a Mexican journalist, at least the 12th such killing since the current president took office in December 2018.

The U.N. human rights commissioner’s office said journalist Maria Elena Ferral had publicly denounced that she had received threats and had been harassed on several occasions.

Ferral was shot to death on Monday in the city of Papantla, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. Her attackers apparently approached her on a motorcycle and fired four shots at her. She worked for a Veracruz newspaper.

The state is plagued by drug gangs and police corruption, and has been one of the most dangerous states in Mexico for reporters.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:09 PM
In Brampton, Father Tobin is BLOCKED east of Torbram at Sled Dog Rd because of a car into a bus shelter.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:56 PM
Pesky low cloud is going to wait until after midnight to start clearing out in #Toronto. It leads us into a mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more